Creative Art SHS 60 Percent Complete

The first phase of Ghana’s first-ever Creative Arts Senior High School (SHS), being constructed at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, will be completed in December 2021.

The project which is been executed by two main contractors, Messrs Golden Mainland and Upton Engineering, is currently 60 per cent completed.

Facilities being worked on included an administration block, a 750-capacity girls’ dormitory as well as a 500-capacity boys’ dormitory, classroom blocks, and a studio laboratory.

The work on the project commenced in 2019, and upon completion, would spearhead the nation’s bid to identify and harness young talents in areas encompassing literature, music, drama, visual arts, film, dance, sound engineering, and film production.

The Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, who visited the site to inspect the project noted that “The government is committed to diversifying the economy by grooming young talents for the creative arts industry to enhance job creation and poverty alleviation.”

According to him, “The vision of the government is very clear. That, in promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, we do not have to leave out the creative arts”.

He said the creative arts industry had many prospects for the younger generation, adding that the government was committed to investing in the sector to brighten the future of the youth.

The Minister of Education said a team of experts had been put together to develop the curriculum for the institution, adding that the operationalization of the nation’s premier Creative Arts SHS was expected to commence soon.

Mr Daniel Ohene, the Project Coordinator for Messrs Golden Mainland, who guided the delegation for the project inspection, assured of the contractors’ resolve to complete the work on schedule.

He said the authorities had been monitoring the project to ensure its successful completion.

The Minister of Education was accompanied by Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, and Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

BY Daniel Bampoe