Student Exposes ‘Sexy’ Anglican Priest

A student of the St. Monica's College of Education at Asante Mampong exposed how the Anglican Priest behaved at the school.

The Anglican Church on Tuesday sacked their priest Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi who was filmed kissing students at the St. Monica’s College of Education.

The decision was taken after a crunch meeting convened by school authorities in Asante Mampong after the video of the kissing incident went viral on Monday.

In a screenshot shared by blogger Zionfelix on social media, one of the students disclosed how the Anglican Priest who was seen kissing some students makes it a habit.

The student (name withheld) narrated that the “Father” kissed some of her colleagues on Sunday during church service, and a video was uploaded on their various social media platforms.

She went ahead to narrate how the Priest uses profane words like “shua” and “medi wo” when talking with the female students.

She also added how this same Priest has been asking the girls to sit on his laps and punishes those who refuse.

BY Daniel Bampoe