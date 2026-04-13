Creative Director Honoured With Fellowship Launch

The late Daniel A. Twum Jnr

The Daniel A. Twum Jnr. Fellowship has been introduced to cultivate and empower the next wave of creative talents in Ghana’s marketing communication sector.

Unveiled in Accra, the fellowship commemorates the 20th anniversary of the passing of Daniel A. Twum Jnr., a renowned creative director celebrated as one of the most distinguished figures in Ghana’s advertising landscape.

During the launch, Mr. Joel Nettey, Chief Executive of the Ninani Group, emphasised that this initiative aims to tackle the diminishing quality of talents in the industry while honouring the legacy of the late creative visionary. He highlighted that the fellowship seeks to expand opportunities beyond traditional award programmes, reaching a diverse range of young talents throughout the nation.

“This initiative transcends mere recognition; it is a concerted effort to identify, train, and mentor aspiring creatives in marketing communications, including writers, designers, strategists, and animators,” he stated.

To ensure accessibility, participants will receive stipends during their involvement in the programme. Upon completion, fellows will earn certification that enhances their competitiveness across various sectors such as advertising, banking, telecommunications, and insurance.

“We aim for the industry to acknowledge that anyone who completes this fellowship has achieved a recognised standard of excellence,” he added.

In his keynote address, Rev. Albert Ocran, Co-founder of the Springboard Road Show Foundation, praised the late creative director as a genius whose most significant legacy is found in the individuals he mentored. He pointed out that Daniel A. Twum Jnr.’s influence is still evident through the many professionals he trained who now hold influential roles within Ghana’s marketing communications field and beyond.

During a panel discussion led by Robert Ebo Hinson from the UGBS Graduate School, Afia Owusu Nyantakyi, Assistant Creative Director at ID, highlighted the significance of networking and building strong client relationships for effective marketing communications. She pointed out that establishing meaningful connections with clients and audiences is essential for achieving impactful outcomes.

Ms. Nyantakyi also addressed a key challenge faced by agencies and clients: a disconnect in understanding audience needs, as agencies often have limited direct engagement with end users of their clients’ products and services.

Additionally, a commemorative book celebrating the life and professional philosophy of Daniel A. Twum Jnr. was launched during the event. This publication presents 150 practical guidelines for marketing communications professionals, focusing on data analysis, consumer insights, and effective engagement strategies.