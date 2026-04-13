Ghanaians Yearn For NPP – Afenyo-Markin

Afenyo-Markin and Hajia Fatimatu Abubakar

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has revealed that Ghanaians are yearning for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rescue the country from the maladministration by the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He expressed optimism that the NPP will return to power after the 2028 general election with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President.

He, however, declared that the NPP’s victory in 2028 would depend on internal unity and loyalty to the party’s chosen leader.

He has, therefore, encouraged the party hierarchy and the rank and file to unite and work together in order to secure victory in the 2028 general election.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu in the Central Region was speaking at a Freshers’ Orientation and Public Speaking Programme organised by the African University of Communications and Business (AUCB) chapter of Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) at Adabraka in Accra last Friday.

The programme was on the theme: “Building Influential Voices, Empowering TESCON members through Leadership, Communication and Political Participation.”

Mr. Afenyo-Markin revealed that, “Many of the NDC MPs are suffering but they have remained silent and are not able to speak openly about their challenges due to party loyalty.”

According to him, some of the NDC MPs do not even have vehicles to commute from their homes to Parliament.

“So, I urge my party members that, when issues arise, let us discuss them amicably. The NDC does not have a presidential candidate now but for us, God has given us Dr. Bawumia.

“So, if a party member offends you, let us find the best way to resolve such disputes,” he pointed.

For her part, Hajia Fatimatu Abubakar, former Minister for Information, encouraged TESCON members to actively participate in the NPP’s activities in their respective polling stations and constituencies.

Yaw Adomako Baafi, former National Director of Communications, noted that the NDC always promises Ghanaians good initiatives in opposition but fail to implement them when it comes to power.

“We need to define NDC to Ghanaians so that they will stop throwing dust into the people’s eyes.

“Where is the 24-Hour Economy, the automatic posting of teachers and nurses, cancelation of teacher licensure exams and the rest they promised?” he quizzed.

Kwasi Ohene-Bugyei, President of the AUCB chapter of TESCON, commended the members for their loyalty. He implored them to cultivate confidence in public speaking, which is one of the traits of an effective leader.