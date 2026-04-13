Dannygfc Back-To-Back OYOFE Appearances Gain Global Recognition

Dannygfc in action

Ghanaian dancer, Dannygfc, continues to expand his global footprint for his back-to-back appearances at the OYOFE African Street Dance Festival in Spain in 2024 and 2025, where he performed alongside some of Ghana’s leading dance talents.

Dannygfc first appeared at the festival in 2024, where he showcased his competitive edge by finishing second in a dance battle. This performance drew attention to his skill, stage presence, and ability to compete on an international platform.

In 2025, he returned not just as a competitor but as a featured performer, sharing the stage with prominent Ghanaian dancers including Afronitaaa, Dancegod Lloyd, and Afrobeast, as well as dancers from other countries. His performance contributed to Ghana’s strong representation at the globally recognised festival.

For Dannygfc, performing at OYOFE for two consecutive years highlights his growing recognition within the global dance community. His journey from a competitive dancer in 2024 to a returning performer in 2025 reflects his development and rising status within the industry.

The OYOFE African Street Dance Festival is widely regarded as one of the most dynamic celebrations of African dance, music, and urban culture. Rooted in the rich street dance traditions of the continent, the festival brings together dancers, choreographers, and creatives from across Africa and the diaspora, serving as a melting pot of culture and artistic expression.

Known for its diverse programming, OYOFE features performances, workshops, dance battles, live music, lectures, and parties, creating an immersive experience that celebrates both traditional African rhythms and contemporary street dance styles. The festival also promotes cultural exchange, unity, and empowerment, reinforcing dance as a universal language that connects people across borders.

Dannygfc, whose real name is Daniel Asiedu, is steadily building an international reputation through consistent performances and competitive appearances. His return to the OYOFE stage marks another important milestone in his journey as a rising Ghanaian dancer.