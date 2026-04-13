Stars Lit Koforidua Xperience Concert

Wendy Shay on stage

The Koforidua Youth Resource Centre – Stadium was brought alive last Saturday as Ghana’s leading musicians made a grand performance to thrill patrons of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards Xperience Concert.

As expected, the performances had the likes of Adom Kiki mounting the stage to soak the audience with his hit single “Gyatabruwaa,” which saw them singing word for word to celebrate their maker.

Independent artiste Cojorae moved the crowd with “Aketesia” hit single, while rapidly rising Ghanaian Afrobeats and hip-life artiste Bosoma gained significant applause for performing songs like “Faith” and “Anigye.

Renowned gospel star, Piesie Esther, mounted the stage with full energy with the crowd chanting her name, while performing her hit single “Nyame Ye”. Lasmid, on the other hand, gave a great performance on the night. Fans were heard singing word for word of his songs, notable among them include “No Issue”, “Puul”, and “Darkest Style” among others.

Wendy Shay, Stonebwoy, and Medikal took the fans by storm, performing hit after hit to the amazement of many. The most talked-about moment was Stonebwoy’s grand entrance, where he was carried on a traditional palanquin from the crowd to the stage.

Charterhouse established the “Xperience Concert” as a key annual precursor to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), with significant and high-profile editions reported as recently as 2025 and 2026. Charterhouse has historically organised pre-event activities such as “Nominees Jams” and “Pre-Parties” for many years prior to this branding. The current iteration serves as a free, high-profile roadshow to bring the awards experience directly to the public before the main ceremony.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke