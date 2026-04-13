Eta Becomes First Woman To Coach In Top League

Marie-Louise Eta

Marie-Louise Eta has made history as the first woman to coach a men’s team in one of Europe’s top five leagues after being named interim head coach of Union Berlin.

She takes over following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart after a poor run of results. Union Berlin are currently 11th in the Bundesliga and fighting to stay clear of relegation.

Eta, 34, previously became the league’s first female assistant coach in 2023 and later the first woman to lead a team from the touchline during a match in 2024.

A former Germany youth international and Women’s Champions League winner, she has been managing Union Berlin’s U19 team since 2025.

Despite the challenge, Eta says she is confident the team can secure enough points to remain in the league.

Her appointment marks a major step forward for women in football at the highest level.