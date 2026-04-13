CAF President Praises Ghana’s U15 Girls

Dr. Patrice Motsepe presenting medals to the young girls

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe has congratulated Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku following Ghana’s victory at the CAF African Schools Football Championship in Zimbabwe.

In a signed message, Dr. Motsepe praised the Black Damsels for successfully defending their title and commended the leadership behind the team’s success.

Ghana beat Burkina Faso 9–8 on penalties after a goalless draw in the final, securing their second consecutive title.

Dr. Motsepe described the achievement as a result of the players’ talent, discipline, and determination, as well as strong leadership in Ghana football.

The victory confirms Ghana as back-to-back champions and highlights their dominance at the continental schools level.

Throughout the tournament, the team showed resilience and mental strength, underlining the bright future of women’s football in Ghana.

BY Wletsu Ransford