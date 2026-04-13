GFA President Joins FIFA Development Talks

Football leaders after the meeting

GHANA FOOTBALL Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has joined football leaders in a FIFA consultative meeting to help shape the future of global football development.

The meeting took place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and brought together Presidents of Member Associations from WAFU Zone A and Zone B. It focused on reviewing progress under the current FIFA Forward Programme and planning for its next phase.

Discussions centered on the upcoming FIFA Forward 4.0 cycle, which will run from 2027 to 2030 after the current phase ends in 2026. Leaders explored ways to strengthen football administration, governance, and infrastructure.

Participants also looked at how to improve the use of FIFA funding to ensure sustainable growth across all levels of the game.

The FIFA Forward Programme, introduced under FIFA President Gianni Infantino, has played a key role in developing football worldwide by improving facilities and building institutional capacity.

The Abidjan meeting marks another step in efforts to expand and strengthen football development globally.

BY Wletsu Ransford