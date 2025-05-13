Criss Waddle Slams Sammy Gyamfi Over Agradaa Dollar Gift

Criss Waddle

Musician, Criss Waddle, has publicly criticised the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD), Sammy Gyamfi, following the circulation of an alleged viral video showing him handing out dollar bills to Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

The video, which has attracted widespread backlash online, captures a moment where Agradaa is seen allegedly requesting dollar notes from Sammy Gyamfi’s vehicle.

The politician is then shown counting and handing over several dollar bills, which Agradaa gleefully displayed to onlookers.

Criss Waddle, reacting to the incident on social media, did not hold back in expressing his disapproval.

He called the move “unprofessional and insensitive,” especially in light of the economic challenges facing many grassroots NDC supporters.

“Let’s not make excuses for Sammy Gyamfi, we need the best behaviour from our politicians, he messed up big time. Having dollars in the car alone is bad for your position, let alone gifting it out when some grass-root party members self no chop,” he wrote.

The musician stressed that such public displays of wealth can damage trust in political leadership, especially when many citizens are facing financial hardship.

The video continues to stir debate online, with calls for political figures to lead by example and act in ways that reflect the struggles of the people they represent.