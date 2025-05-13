Grammy Awards Honours Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni

Reggae and Afrobeat icon, Rocky Dawuni, has been honoured by the Grammy Awards Academy following his nomination in the 67th edition of the prestigious awards.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on May 10, 2025, the four-time Grammy nominee revealed he had received a certificate from the Recording Academy for his song “Rise”, which earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category.

“I just landed in Los Angeles and received this Grammy certificate for #Rise in the mail,” Dawuni wrote. “Rise was nominated for Best Global Music Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards.”

The internationally acclaimed musician expressed a hearty appreciation to everyone involved in the song’s creation, particularly the producers and fellow musicians.

“Blessings and love to all the musicians, producers, and incredible team who made it possible!” he added.

The honour further cements Rocky Dawuni’s status as one of Africa’s leading musical exports, consistently representing Ghana on the global music stage.