Rotary International Sees Significant Growth In Africa

Mr. Camargo applauding RTLS delegates at the event

Rotary International Director Daniel Tanase has highlighted the remarkable growth of Rotary membership in Africa.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the annual Regional Team Learning Seminar in Accra organised under the Local Organising Committee Chair; Past District Governor Yvonne Kumorji-Darko, Daniel Tanase noted that Africa Zone 22 has achieved the highest net increase in membership among all 34 zones.

He emphasized the importance of teamwork and collaboration in reaching common goals, stating, “I encourage leaders to harness the power, inspiration, and talents of members to drive projects that enhance the quality of life in their communities. As part of Rotary International, African Rotary clubs can connect with clubs worldwide and access support from the Rotary Foundation to make their projects more impactful.”

Mr. Tanase expressed optimism that membership growth in Africa would continue to accelerate in the coming years.

International Director for Rotary Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, Emmanuel Katongole has set an ambitious target to increase Rotary membership in Africa by 15,000 members, from 46,000 to 61,000, within the next year.

Mr. Katongole underscored the vital role of coordinators in achieving this goal, emphasizing the region’s potential to expand Rotary’s presence and impact.

Unity for Good

Rotary International President Elect, Mario Cesar De Camargo also stressed the importance of unity and inclusivity within Rotary. Mr. Camargo aims to unite people around common objectives, promoting improved living conditions and service during his tenure.

He identified two major challenges facing Rotary: retaining existing members and attracting new ones. He pointed out that Rotary loses approximately 150,000 members annually for various reasons, some of which are beyond the organization’s control.

However, Mr. Camargo emphasized that creating welcoming and engaging club environment is essential for member retention.

“To address this, I propose establishing new clubs, including satellite, corporate, and cause-based clubs, to cater to diverse interests and demographics. This approach would allow younger individuals and those with specific passions to form their own clubs, fostering growth and succession. By embracing change and inclusivity, Rotary can continue to thrive and make a positive impact globally,” he asserted.

Trustee of The Rotary Foundation (TRF), Pearl Ijeoma Okoro, stated that the learning seminar brings together coordinators and assistant coordinators to equip them for the year ahead.

She highlighted Africa’s developmental growth in leadership, citing annual progress in membership, foundation funding, and branding.

Regional Rotary Foundation Coordinator, PDG Ahmed A. Saada, noted that the training focuses on key areas such as membership growth, public image, and foundation representation. With leaders from 54 countries in attendance, he indicated that the event aims to unite efforts and drive progress.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke