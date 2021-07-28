Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister in hospital over Covid-19

The sister of Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been hospitalized due to Covid-19.

Katia Aveiro, revealed her Covid-19 condition in an IG post on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

She indicated that she was in a hospital in her native island of Madeira, Portugal.

According to her, she has pneumonia after getting complications in her battle with covid-19.

Aveiro, a 42-year-old singer is being treated at Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital.

She shared a selfie of her laid up in bed and wrote: “This is the last type of publication I would like to write.”

“I tried not to do it in recent days, but as news travels fast, and out of respect for those who follow me and care for me and my loved ones, I will share with you the truth, I was caught by this damn virus. I tested positive on July 17 and have been self-isolating at home since,” she added.

“I was doing well with few symptoms and following protocol.”

“Everyone at home kept away from mum and the videos I have published where I am outside were taken before I tested positive”.

