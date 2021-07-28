Justice Honyenuga Prohibited From Hearing Opuni’s Case

The Supreme Court has prohibited Justice Clemence Honyenuga, a Supreme Court judge siting as an additional High Court judge from further hearing the case of former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board, Dr. Stephen Opuni.

The court in a 3:2 majority decision granted a motion for certiorari and prohibition brought by the embattled ex-Cocobod boss against the judge.

The court also quashed a portion of the judge’s decision which rejected certain documents tendered by the defence through a prosecution witness.

Justice Jones Dotse who presided over a five-member panel as well as Justice Lovelace Johnson dissented while Justices Gabriel Pwamang, Agnes Dordzie and Amadu Tanko granted the application.

The court said reasons for its decision would be available at its registry on July 30, 2021.

Trial

Dr. Opuni, Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited are standing trial for 27 charges of causing financial loss to the state, defrauding by false pretences, conspiracy to commit crime, abetment of crime, money laundering, corruption by public officer and contravention of the PPA Act.

Together, they are accused of causing a financial loss of over GHc217 million to the state through the sale and purchase of the controversial Lithovit Liquid Fertilizer which the the prosecution says was never tested.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak