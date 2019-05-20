Cross-Dress Fashion Takes Over 2019 VGMA Red Carpet

Two of cross-dress fashion patrons

The 2019 edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) was not only about who won what, but also who wore what?

It was, indeed, a big opportunity for stakeholders to also show off their amazing fashion on the red carpet, and the ‘slay queens’ didn’t have it easy this time.

They had fierce competition from their cross-dress fashion colleagues who stole the show on Saturday night.

This award ceremony took place at Dome of the Accra International Conference (AICC) and was attended by thousands of music lovers.

It was viewed by millions across the African continent.

The red carpet event was hosted by Sika Osei and Giovanni Caleb.

Musician King Promise, who wore another pair of ‘big shoe’ with an oversized outfit to match, also got attention on the red carpet.

He got trolled on social media, just like Kumi Guitar who was also trolled for his fashion.

The likes of Zynnell Zuh, Selly Galley, Benedicta Gaffah, Lydia Forson and a host of others showed up in different and unusual styles, but the ‘cross-dress brothers’ stole most of the attention.