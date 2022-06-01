Crossing Diplomacy’s Red Line

For the second time, a British High Commissioner has interfered in local matters in outright breach of the Vienna Convention on the conduct of diplomats.

This one though supersedes the previous breachesof Jon Benjamin’s, which were largely bordering on trivialities irritating comic reliefs as they were anyway.This one touches on our national security, a sort of subtle derision of our law enforcement process. “Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convenor of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…”

Whatever that means!

Is it a standard in Britain that those en route to court are exempted from obeying existing traffic regulations?

Her tweet, which singles out a politically exposed man who gleefully announced his proclivity towards a coup, has exposed her underbelly for the kind of hit the police hurled at her.

The British High Commissioner must have a special interest in Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his coup mongering politics. Her tendentious tweet was intended to contribute towards the cause of the “coup-mongering” politician. Perhaps she is part of his project.

The police administration’s response gladdened many hearts including ours. Surgically precise, the response posed critical questions about whether or not in Britain persons who threaten national security are celebrated and allowed to walk about without questioning?

Such double standards by personalities, who should know better, should not be ignored but tackled with the appropriate sledgehammer.

Fortunately, the Union Jack is no longer fluttering as a mark of dominance by the Queen. The flag rather flutters at the British High Commission as a sign of host and guest countries belonging to a common world stage and the Commonwealth, particularly where mutual reverence prevails.

We have never read such a wonderful presentation from the police, the author of which deserves immeasurable plaudits.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s COVID party in breach of the prevailing protocols and his mendacious response are household knowledge. He has been charged. Will the envoy tell more about that ignoble breach?

We might have challenges as other countries, and human institutions all do, our human rights records are in tandem with global best practices.

Blimey! The British envoy has gone beyond acceptable limits and should be told in plain language that she is not here to “educate the natives” as her ancestors said when they set sail for the “dark continent” and pitched camp here. Reparations for the slave trade have not been paid.

If the diplomat longs for us to follow the path of Mali or Burkina Faso, she should know that in Ghana, we have resolved to allow the rule of law to prevail and not to return to the dark days of military adventurism. That is why those who threaten the state’s security are quickly taken through the British pattern legal system as her darling boy Oliver Barker-Vormawor is going through in a court of competent jurisdiction.