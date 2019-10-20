CST Dismisses Claims Of Shoddy Work On Aburi Hills

The Management of CST Limited has dismissed reports that the Friday, October 18, 2019 mudslide on the Aburi Road was due to dereliction of duty on the part of CST.

There were rockfall and mudslide on the Ayi Mensah Peduase road on Friday October 18, following a downpour.

While expressing regrets about the incident and the inconvenience caused pedestrians and motorists, management of CST Limited, in a statement, corrected what they described as “the erroneous impression held by a section of the public.”

In setting the records straight, the statement indicated that “firstly, the section where the incident occurred and which has been reported in the news is not part of the area we applied our remedy of anchors and nets.”

It noted that “for the sections we have applied our secondary nets and anchors we are yet to put primary high tensile nets, drill deeper anchors and construct the drainage channels to complete the design dictate.”

“Secondly, the failed section, referred to as section 4A, had a design to prevent this occurrence as it was identified as a risky section but we were given specific instructions not to tackle it by engineers at the Ghana Highway Authority citing cost and variation limitations,” according to the statement.

“CST Limited uses and sources materials of the highest standards for its work and our interventions in the past have prevented the wreaking of havoc caused by slides. All materials used for this project were sourced locally,” it said.

It is also instructive to state that all works handled by CST is carried out and supervised by persons with the requisite skills and expertise, it added.

Again, 95 percent personnel on this project were Ghanaians, it noted.

As of now, the contract engaging us to work has been unlawfully terminated and we are seeking legal arbitration on the matter. CST Limited is an indigenous Ghanaian company in the business of manufacturing Rockfall Nets, Gabion baskets, CST 3D sandwich building panels and a range of wire products, the statement added.

CST Limited also installs wire products for security, safety and constructional needs as well as intrusion detection systems, it observed.

BY Melvin Tarlue