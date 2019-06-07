Curfew In Bole

House burnt in Bole

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that two houses and a pick-up of Chief Abutu Bukari have been burnt in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

DAILY GUIDE understands that there’s currently tension in the Bole town as there are warning shots between Chief Bukari and Chief Kant’s palaces which are opposite each other.

There have been calls for a joint military and police personnel to takeover both palaces to protect lives and property.

It will be recalled that last year, a person was killed and many injured in renewed clashes between Chief Abutu Bukari and Chief Abdulai Kant factions in Bole.

The clashes resulted in the setting ablaze of several houses in Bole.

Chief Abutu Bukari subsequently left the Bole town.

The renewed clashes erupted when Chief Bukari who was appointed by the overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura, to succeed the late Bolewura, Awuladesi Pontuprum II, returned to the Bole Township on Tuesday.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Mr. Adam Salifu Braimah with the Bole DCE and some security chiefs went round the district to meet opinion leaders and Chiefs to talk about peace regarding the return of Chief Bukari to Bole.

There was a stampede at the Eid grounds in Bole when Muslims were about to pray to end the Ramadan for 2019 due to the clashes between the two Chieftaincy factions.

Muslims in the Bole community had to run for their lives when they heard gunshots from the Eid prayer grounds which interrupted the prayers.

Military and police personnel have been beefed up in the Bole town.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole