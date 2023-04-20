Customers Get GH¢610k In Sika Bumm Promo

Fidelity Bank, has concluded its customer savings-oriented Sika Bumm promotion by rewarding 15 of its customers with a total of GH¢360,000 in cash prizes.

The grand draw event, held to mark the climax of the promotion, saw Ernestina Pinamang of the IPS Branch emerge as the ultimate winner of the Sika Bumm promo, receiving a cash prize of GH¢100,000.

This brings to GH¢610,000 the total cash rewards given out to winners throughout the period of the Sika Bumm promo.

Lydia Akomeah of the Okaishie Branch and Hajaru Tunteeya Mahama of the Tamale Branch came in first and second runners-up and received GH¢50,000 each. Additionally, Diamond Hand Enterprise and Ebenezer Bortier Borquaye and of the Kantamanto and Nungua Brigade Branches, who came in fourth and fifth position, were rewarded with GH¢30,000 each, while ten other winners from various branches received GH¢10,000 each.

The Sika Bumm promo was launched by Fidelity Bank last year as part of activities to mark its 15th anniversary celebrations. It sought to reward customers and help them cultivate a savings culture.

Customers were required to deposit and maintain multiples of GH¢300 in their current/savings account during the promo period to increase their chances of winning. Since the start of the promo, twenty-five customers have been rewarded with GH¢250,000 in a series of five monthly draws that took place between October 2022 and February 2023.

Commenting on the promotion, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director of Retail Banking at Fidelity Bank, expressed appreciation to all customers who actively participated in the draw.

She stated, “It is as a sign of our heartfelt appreciation to you, our customers, that we put together this promotion. Indeed, in doing so, we sought to kill two birds with one stone: firstly, to say a big thank you for your support over the last 15 years, and secondly, to instill the habit of regular savings among our customers.”

Ernestina Pinamang, the ultimate winner of the grand draw, commended Fidelity Bank for keeping to its promise of rewarding customers through the Sika Bumm promo and also displaying transparency during the draw process. She encouraged everyone to bank with Fidelity Bank because they are the best.