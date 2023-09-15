Customs Officer Arrested For Demolishing Public Toilet

The suspect

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested a Customs Officer of the Tema Collection in the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Akro Adjei and his accomplice, John Annan, for the unlawful demolition of a public toilet facility in Aburi.

The 12-seater KVIP toilet facility, which has been serving the community for about 40 years, is located at Asuafum community, a suburb of Aburi, the Municipal capital of the Akuapem South in the Eastern Region.

The suspect, a former gospel artiste, who built a warehouse close to the toilet, without a permit on Wednesday led a hired security task force and a bulldozer to the site and allegedly demolished the only facility that serves the majority of residents who do not have toilet facilities in their homes.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer of the area, Frank Aidoo, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said he had a report about the incident and rushed there with the police.

The MCE said the suspect, when questioned, claimed he purchased the land where the public facility is located two years ago.

Frank Aidoo noted that the said landowner of the area is even standing trial at the court over the said land the suspect claimed he bought, adding that the Assembly has not granted any permit for the sale of the land and also the construction of any building on the land.

He said that his outfit ordered the arrest of the suspects by the Aburi Police, both of whom have been handed over to the Regional Police Command to assist in investigation.

The community prays that justice will be served, and measures taken to immediately construct a public toilet to replace the demolished one to curb possible rise in open defecation in the area.

BY Daniel Bampoe