Customs Seize Arms At Tema Port

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Monday intercepted a massive consignment of illicit arms and ammunitions at the Tema Port.

The weapons, which include 53 pistols (side arms), 65 pieces of live ammunition, 74 magazines, and a PC hoster, were intercepted at the Golden Jubilee Terminal of the port.

The seizure followed a routine inspection by the customs officers at the Golden Jubilee Terminal on November 15, 2024 during which they uncovered the firearms concealed in three suitcases in a 40-foot container from USA.

The Commissioner of Customs, Brigadier Zibrim Ayorrogo, told the media that the container was disguised as carrying vehicles and personal effects.

According to him, the examination was carried out in the presence of the declarant/agent and the importer representative.

He said upon discovering the concealed weapons, the customs examination team swiftly alerted the GRA Intelligence and Investigations Unit, as well as the Preventive Unit of the Customs Division.

“Upon notification, personnel of the GRA Intelligence and Investigations Unit, and the Customs Preventive Unit arrived at the scene and confirmed the 53 side arms (pistols), 74 magazines, and 65 live ammunition concealed in three different suitcases,” he indicated.

“The firearms, magazines and live ammunition were seized. Additionally, all other items in the container were thoroughly examined and detained for further investigation,” Brigadier Ayorrogo noted.

“Also, the agent and the consignee’s representative were arrested and interrogated on the seized items. The suspects were subsequently transferred to the Marine and Railway Police Station, Tema for further investigations,” he added.

He assured the public that the Customs Division is committed to protecting the country’s borders and preventing the unlawful importation of weaponry and other contraband.

