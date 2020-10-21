Cyber Criminals Targets Govt and Corporate Institutions

Alexander Abban, Deputy Minister of Communications

An Assessment conducted by International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) has revealed that major corporations, movement and critical infrastructure have become major targets for cyber criminals since the outbreak of the corona virus pandemic.

The national cyber security advisor, Dr Albert Antwi – Boasiako has therefore urged businesses and government institutions to be mindful of the possible cyber threats that accompany the increase use of the digital space.

Addressing industry players at the opening of the cyber security forum organized as part of the National cyber security awareness celebration in Accra, Dr Antwi Boasiako said that it was imperative that industry players keep the safety and security of their systems paramount since the nation’s economy is hinged primarily on their operations.

“it is salient that organizations improve upon their cyber security posture to make their systems more resilient to cyber-attacks and, build the capacity of their staff in the area of cyber security.”

The Deputy Minister Of Communication, Alexander Abban in an address revealed that the Ministry of Communications, through the National Cyber Security Centre,has implemented certain key initiatives to consolidate cyber security efforts in the country.

He said Paramount among the initiatives, is the introduction of a Cyber security Bill which is pending Cabinet’s approval, for onward submission to Parliament to be subjected to parliamentary proceedings before being enacted into law. “When passed into law, the Cyber security Act will serve as a legal instrument to regulate our cyber security activities, whilst providing the basis for the establishment of a Cyber Security Authority and the protection of our Critical Information Infrastructure (CII), among others.”

Adding he maintained that the Bill also has a provision that seeks to promote the development of the cyber security ecosystem, including the private sector by way of research and development, education, standardisation, accreditation and certification of cyber security professionals, products, and services.

“As an integral part of cyber security development in Ghana, the National Cyber security Policy and Strategy is envisaged to provide an operational framework that would promote and encourage the development of industry players and private sector stakeholders.”

The cyber security forum with industry players focused on discussions that bordered on the role of private sector stakeholders in Ghana’s cyber security development, having in view, the consequence of COVID-19 on Ghana’s digital transformation.

Participants also deliberated on the post-COVID-19 cyber security initiatives that organizations must operationalize to safeguard our digital ecosystem especially for the protection of Ghana’s critical information infrastructure.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey