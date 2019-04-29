Czech footballer Dies In Bus Crash; Ghana Star Survives

(Czech international Josef Sural has died following a minibus crash in Turkey, according to a tweet from his club.

Ghanaian international Isaac Sackey was also in the bus alongside other international players.

The footballer was traveling on a private bus hired by Turkish Super Lig team Aytemiz Alanyaspor, alongside six teammates when the accident happened, the club said in a tweet. He died in hospital.

“Our Czech footballer Josef Sural was gravely injured when our private minibus carrying seven of our footballers had an accident coming back from an away game in Kayseri,” the tweet reads.

“Despite the Alanya Anadolu private hospital’s best efforts, Sural couldn’t be saved. May he rest in peace.”

Traveling alongside the 28-year-old Sural were former England international Stephen Caulker, ex-Newcastle United player Papiss Cissé, Angolan player Dlajma Campos, Brazilian defenders Baiano and Welinton, according to Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Sural, who was a striker, joined Alanyaspor from Sparta Prague in January, and made 20 appearances for his country, last featuring in their Nations League defeat by Ukraine in October.

The Football Association of the Czech Republic said news of Sural’s death brought “great sorrow,” adding: “we will never forget you.”

