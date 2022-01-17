D-Black Presents Range Rover To His Baby Mama

D-Black

Rapper D-Black has reportedly presented a new Range Rover gift to his baby mama for being a great mother to the children.

The gesture has come days after he made a birthday splash by buying for himself an S550 Mercedes Benz on his 35th birthday.

He said he always appreciates the real people in his life, hence the decision to honour the mother of his three children to enjoy his birthday with him.

“Gifted the mother of my kids with a new Range Rover on my birthday. Always gotta (got to) appreciate the real ones. The smiles on my kids’ faces did it for me. Let’s appreciate the good ones. God bless us all,” Adomonline quoted him.

“So I got myself a New Mercedez S 550. Grateful for Life & The Blessings God continues to show me. Grateful for the people that continue to support & love me. Grateful for it all. Happy Birthday to the Enjoyment Minister (sic),” he also posted on Instagram about his car.