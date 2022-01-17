Get A Life – Prince David Osei Takes On Political Bullies

Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei has registered his displeasure with persons who he said always turn everything, especially on social media, into politics of insults.

He described such people as a bunch of lazy people who only find solace in the politics of insults.

In a tweet on Saturday he wrote, “Some people are so frustrated out here, that anything one post they turn it into politics of insults! Get a life, people are busy living their best life, productive people don’t have time to care about others! Because they are busy with their lives… Mental Health is real.”

Prince David was one of the country’s top celebrities who devoted time and energy to the electioneering period.

He didn’t only endorse four more years for President Akufo-Addo to rule the country, but also joined various platforms to campaign for him to win the election.

Aside from using his social media platforms, he also mounted NPP platforms to convince the electorate to maintain the President, who came out as the victor of the December 7, 2020 presidential election.

This has since sparked rumours that he was paid for the campaign, a claim he had always denied.

On Friday when Ghana played Gabon in their second game in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Prince tweeted that this year’s tournament was boring.

He wrote, “AFCON 2021 is one of the most boring football tournaments in recent times!! No spectacle.”

Unfortunately, the tweet rather attracted negative comments including political insults.

Hence speculations that he tweeted on Saturday to ask such bullies to “get a life”.