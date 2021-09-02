D Black Wows Sefa With Brand New Car

Rapper and CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, D Black on Wednesday surprised one of his signees, Sefa with a brand new KIA saloon car.

It is the first time the man born Desmond Blackmore has publicly presented a car to an artiste on his label.

It is Sefa’s first ever car according to earlier reports. She also received the car gift at a time her new single E-Choke featuring Mr. Drew has become a big hit and everywhere in the street.

Sefa joined Black Avenue in 2007 and had since released a number of great songs but E-Choke appears to be her biggest song so far.

Both Sefa and D Black have since been enjoying their artiste and label boss relationship.

There have been rumours of them dating but they have debunked that assertions on numerous occasions.

“You won’t understand the gratitude if you don’t know the journey! #Growth,” Sefa said in a tweet on Thursday. Showbiz observes believe it is her way of showing gratitude to D Black.

By Francis Addo