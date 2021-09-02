Singer Iyanya Gets Political Job

Iyanya Mbuk

Nigeria singer Iyanya Mbuk has been appointed as a senior special assistant to the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, according to a report by Pulse Nigeria.

He is now the Senior Special Assistant to the Cross River State Governor on Tourism and Entertainment.

The musician was appointed alongside 11 other persons into the cabinet of the governor.

With this appointment, Iyanya joins the list of other celebrities from Cross River State who have joined the governor’s cabinet in the past.

In 2020, reality TV star, Gedoni Ekpata was appointed Special Assistant on Garment Factory and Branding while music mogul, Ubi Franklin bagged the Special Adviser on Tourism appointment.