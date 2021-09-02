Ghana To Receive 1,229,620 Moderna vaccines On September 4

Ghana is expected to take delivery of 1,229,620 Moderna vaccines on Saturday, 4th September 2021.

A statement by the Ministry of Information indicates that an additional 1.3 million Pfizer vaccines are also expected to land in Ghana by the end of this month.

It would be recalled that the country took a delivery of 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK government on August 18, 2021. government to support its vaccination drive.

Ghane also procured Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the African Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust initiative last month in which a section of the country’s population have already taken the jab.

The country is currently undergoing a vaccination exercise for those that are due for their second dose of AstraZeneca vaccines.

By Annie Wharton Savage