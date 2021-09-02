Gov’t Retools 4 SHSs To Boost STEM Education

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

An effort of retooling teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) has begun in earnest with the presentation of science equipment and laboratory chemicals to four Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Central Region.

The beneficiary schools are Assin Manso SHS at Assin Manso, Obiri Yeboah SHS at Assin Fosu, Assin State College at Assin Breku and Assin North SHS/Technical at Asempanaye.

Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who made the presentation, said the move formed part of the planning in catalyst STEM human capital

Science teachers require refreshment for the teaching and learning approach of pedagogy to enhance the student understanding in the subject matter since Ghana needs to develop its workforce capacity to obtain STEM human capital required for the growth of the economy.

According to the Deputy Minister, the Akufo-Addo-led government is prioritizing the teaching and learning of STEM and that the presentation underscored its commitment, adding that efforts are underway to operationalize 11 new STEM institutions at the beginning of the next academic year to increase access.

Rev. Fordjour, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin South, was confident that the current 40:60 ratio of teaching and learning of humanities would be 60:40 in favour of STEM for the country’s transformation agenda.

The Deputy Minister urged the beneficiary schools to make good use of the equipment and the materials to obtain the needed impact.

The Headmaster of Assin North SHS, Festus Mensah, on behalf of the recipient schools, expressed gratitude to the government for the equipment.

He was of the view that the equipment would enhance teaching and learning of sciences in the beneficiary schools.

By Ernest Kofi Adu