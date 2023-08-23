Da Prince Gh Celebrates 45th Birthday

One of Ghana’s finest gospel musicians known in the showbiz fraternity as Da Prince Gh celebrates his 45th birthday today.

The gospel singer,who is officially known as Solomon Leonard Baidoo, is a pastor and heads Zion Princes Church, a growing and vibrant ministry in Accra.

This age, according to Da Prince, is one that comes with sober reflections mixed with fond memories of God’s sovereignty, goodness and faithfulness enjoyed over the years, especially since 2003 till date, the period in which God graciously picked him, taught him His Word and later on gave him a place in ministry to raise a people for God.

Recounting all of these, Da Prince says words are not enough to say thank you to God.

He has three albums to his credit as a gospel minister, with the latest being the 17-track ‘Amazing Album’which can be streamed on all digital platforms.

His most popular ‘Aforebo’ song featuring Castro Underfire, which happened to be on his second album ‘East to West’, is also on all digital streaming platforms and music stores.

“All I ask from Ghanaians and all music lovers is to say thank you to God on my behalf and follow me on social media as Da Prince Gh on all platforms so together we do more for Christ Jesus,” he said.