Movement For Bawumia Cleans, Donate Blood To TTH

Some of the members of the group addressing journalists

A youth group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) calling itself Movement of Bawumia in the Tamale South Constituency of the Northern Region has embarked on a clean-up exercise at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

The group also donated blood to the Hospital to support the health facility’s blood bank.

According to the group, they decided to donate blood to help save lives in the region which they believe Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stands for.

The Secretary of the Movement for Bawumia, Alhassan Mohammed Sualisu, revealed that the group has overwhelmingly endorsed the candidature of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party in to the 2024 general elections.

“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has the knowledge, good sense of humor, experience and judgment needed to convince people to have hope in the party and he is the only candidate in this race who represents the values of the New Patriotic Party.”

He indicated that Dr. Bawumia played a critical role in the history of Ghana such as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Vice Presidential candidate for three times, lead witness in the 2012 election petition against the NDC and now the sitting Vice President of Ghana.

Mr. Alhassan urged delegates to vote massively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to restore the reputation and confidence of the party to ‘break the eight’, come 2024.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Zuberu Aliu, thanked the group for the good initiative adding that the hospital serves as a referral facility for Northern Ghana and some neighboring African countries and that there’s always a need for blood.

He noted that the blood donated by the group will go a long way to improve healthcare delivery at the facility.

Mr. Zuberu however encouraged other groups and individuals to always visit the facility and donate blood.

By Eric Kombat, Tamale