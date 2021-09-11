Da Prince Unhappy With Christian Leaders

Da Prince

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Da Prince Gh, born Solomon Leonard Baidoo, has accused Christian leaders of not supporting the gospel industry in the country.

Da Prince Gh, whose songs talk about the faithfulness of God and the reason why Christians should give thanks to God as long as they live on this earth, made this statement in an interview on the Anigye Mmere programme hosted by Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM.

According to Da Prince, the so-called big men in Christ will deliberately deny his fellow Christian the sponsorship he needs to launch his programme but will be quick to support the contemporary artistes, saying, “all these men will face the wrath of God on judgment day, I assure you.”

The gospel minister also stated that its baffles his imagination how Christians are selfish and self-serving, contrary to their doctrine.

“The Christians in the corporate institutions should understand that if they meet Jesus Christ, they will find themselves wanting. Because lots of them are in a position to help build our gospel music industry but they are reluctant That’s why our gospel programmes are not getting support. It is unfortunate that those Christians in viable positions rather help secular musicians,” he lamented.

Da Prince also advised his fellow musicians to brand themselves well to attract brand endorsement deals from the corporate institutions.

One of Ghana’s prolific and versatile gospel artistes, Da Prince Gh, who is also a pastor at the Zion Princes Church in Accra and has two power-packed albums to his credit, including, ‘I Am Rich’ and ‘East To West’, which are currently available on online music platforms; Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, and Itunes among others.

He is the only gospel artiste who featured Castro Underfire on his evergreen record titled ‘Aforebor’ which is on his second album titled ‘East To West’.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke