2021 Miss Health Ghana Contestants Unveiled

The contestants

The organisers of the annual Miss Health Ghana have unveiled ten (10) beautiful contestants who will be competing for the 2021 edition of Miss Health Ghana crown.

The contestants were selected from an audition a couple of weeks ago, and they are all poised to be crowned Miss Health Ghana 2021.

The 10 contestants are Yvette Laryea (Miss Greater Accra), Jamilatu Abdulai Bako (Miss Oti Region), Rosemond Ishaque (Miss Ahafo Region), Leticia Yayra Ama Asigbey (Miss Northern Region), Heavens Botchway (Miss Volta) and Victoria Tetteh Aikins (Miss Central Region).

Others include; Boateng Akosua Arko (Miss Ashanti), Tracy Ama Amene Tenkorang (Miss Eastern Region), Justicia Busia (Miss Bono Region) and Anita Pascaline Ennison (Miss Western Region) set to compete for the ultimate crown and brand new car.

This year’s edition themed: “First Aid For All, Every Citizen a First Aider” would witness these all the 10 ladies showcase their knowledge on how to sensitise the masses on how to offer first aid, among other tasks including runway prowess and fashion shows.

Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the pageantry, in an interview, said the platform was geared towards empowering young beautiful Ghanaian ladies to spearhead the agenda of safeguarding lives in various health initiatives.

She added that this year’s edition focuses on the need to sensitise the masses on how to administer first aid to help save lives in emergency situations.

“This years’ experience would be very educative as we targeted educating the masses on the importance of first aid.

“Administering of first aid is a very crucial aspect of saving lives during an emergency, and we deem a great responsibility to use our platform to spearhead the campaign of teaching the basics of first aid through our queens who are health practitioners,” she stated.

This year’s edition happens to be the third edition of the pageant, with the two past winners namely Ohemaa Agyekum and Priscilla Serwaa Manu making tremendous impact in various health projects.

The Miss Health Ghana pageantry won the Best Beauty Pageant of the Year at last year’s Ghana Outstanding Women’s Awards.