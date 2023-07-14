Daakye Picks NPP Akwatia Nomination Forms

The leadership of Daakye Fun Club yesterday picked the nomination form for Nana Obeng-Danquah, a parliamentary candidate hopeful, to contest for the Akwatia parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party.

This makes him the first to receive the nomination form in the Akwatia constituency of the party.

Receiving the form on behalf of the aspirant, Mr. Kofi Damptey stated that Obeng- Danquah remains a unifier who can recapture the Akwatia seat for NPP.

“Akwatia NPP is sharply divided between two factions, and we need Daakye to unify the party,” he said.

NPP set July 11 to open nominations for orphan constituencies, where the party has no sitting Members of Parliament.