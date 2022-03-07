Daasebre Oti Boateng, New Juaben Queen One Week Observation Underway

The chief of Ashanti Juaben, Nana Otuo Serebour II

The principal streets of Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital have been decorated with black and red bands in honour of the late Omanhene of the New JuabenTraditional area, Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng and the Queen mother, Nana Yaa Daani who died a couple of months ago.

The two traditional leaders died separately and are yet to be buried.

Currently, the one-week observation of the two royals is underway at the forecourt of the Omanahene Palace, as traditional rulers, politicians, among other dignities across the country besieged the palace mourning with the Paramountcy over the demised of the chief and queen mother.

The Omanhene of the Juaben Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, who doubles as the current Council of State Chairman Nana Otuo Siriboe II, an elder brother of the late chief has assumed full responsibility of presiding over the burial and final funeral rites.

The late Daasebre Oti Boateng, 83, who was a Statistician, known in private life as Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng died in 2021.

His last public appearance was during a graduation ceremony of the SDA College of Education at Koforidua Asokore on August 1, 2021, where he delivered a keynote address.

He was acknowledged as a global authority in statistics and was the recipient of many national and international awards, including recognition as one of the greatest minds of the 21st century by the American Biographical Institute.

He was enstooled Omanhene in 1992 under the stool name Daasebre Dr Oti Boateng.

He was a member of the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) of the United Nations (Commissioner of the UN as of January 1, 2003, for a four-year term).

He held a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Economics from the University of Ghana, a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Statistics from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Statistics from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

He had a distinguished service as Government Statistician and head of the Statistical Service for a record period of 17 and half years from 1982.

Daasebre Oti Boateng also worked for 14 years with the University of Ghana where he was promoted to the position of Senior Research Fellow and Director of Studies at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER).

With the Queen-mother, she reportedly died Monday, January 3, 2022, at a hospital after battling sickness for over a year.

Born in 1952, the late Nana Yaa Daani II was a trained Nurse but failed to practice over the fear of blood.



She engaged in various trades in Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo and became a successful businesswoman.

Nana Yaa Daani, known in private life as Nana Afua Serwaa was an enstooled Queen-mother in the year 2000.

BY Daniel Bampoe