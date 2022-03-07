Police Make Breakthrough In Accra Bullion Van Robberies

IGP, Akuffo Dampre

The Ghana Police Service say they have a made a major breakthrough in recent series of bullion van robberies in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the police, their preliminary investigations have established the involvement of two policemen among other suspects in such criminal acts.

The police have in recent time recorded multiple bullion van robberies including the recent incident in Kingsway in February last year.

Beside that there was also another similar incident somewhere in March 2021 at Baatsona within Spintex Road.

Somewhere in June 2021, there was also robbery incident at Adedomkpe in James Town where a policeman lost his life.

Police recorded such incident this year also where the suspects attempted to rob a bullion van at the North Industrial Area around North Kaneshie last month.

The police investigations are still ongoing and all culpable persons will be made to face the full rigors of the law.

Ghana Police Service have therefore assured the public that they will continue to work hard to rid the country of criminal activities which disrupt the peace and stability of the nation.

By Vincent Kubi