Daddy Lumba’s Death: Nana Weeps

Akufo-Addo consoling Lumba’s wife

FORMER PRESIDENT Nana Akufo-Addo was seen shedding tears at the residence of the late highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who visited the family of the late highlife legend on Friday, August 1, 2025, was also seen consoling the family, encouraging them to remain steadfast in the Lord amidst their current challenges.

“I came here to sympathise with you on the loss of your royal. I cannot forget what he has done for me. Today, my name is everywhere in Ghana because of him and the work he did. Indeed, Daddy Lumba goes into the history books of Highlife greats that the country has produced, like King Bruce, Jerry Hanson, and E.T. Mensah. He is indeed part of them. And for his children, the assurance is that they will not be orphans. We will all support them,” the former president said.

Nana Akufo-Addo added that, “I will fully support the funeral arrangements, and I kindly ask that I be included in all related activities. I would be deeply saddened if I were left out. I truly appreciate all he did for me—thanks to the campaign songs he composed in my honour, my name will endure in Ghana. Those songs will be played for generations to come. To the widow, please don’t worry—we will stand by you and support the children.”

Accompanying Nana Akufo-Addo were former Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, former ministers, members of the Minority Caucus, and prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) figures, including Gabby Otchere-Darko.

Nana Akufo-Addo also donated cartons of drinks to the bereaved family. Daddy Lumba died on Saturday, July 26, at The Bank Hospital in Accra after a short illness. He is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest musicians, with a career spanning over three decades, marked by timeless hits and influential collaborations.

