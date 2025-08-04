Samini Set To Perform At 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards

Samini

THE 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, powered by Smirnoff, will witness a star-studded performance from celebrated dancehall icon Samini on November 29 at the Palms Convention Centre.

The revelation was made by DJ Bridash — a member of Samini’s inner circle and a Disc Jockey/Presenter at Hitz FM — during a live segment of Cruise Control with Merqury Quaye on Thursday, July 24.

“Officially, Samini will be performing at this year’s Guinness Ghana DJ Awards,” Bridash confirmed, signaling what many believe might be the headline performance of the night.

According to DJ Bridash, Samini’s team is already aligning with organisers to ensure a seamless rollout and performance. “Any materials or information needed to support promotion ahead of the awards should be submitted without delay,” he added, indicating the camp’s readiness to collaborate on all fronts.

This announcement adds a fresh layer of excitement to what is already shaping up to be a landmark celebration in the event’s 13-year history. The 2025 edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, themed “Shake the Floor,” is set to deliver an electrifying blend of disc jockeying from some of Ghana’s finest DJs.

The news followed a successful launch event on July 19 at Luna Rooftop Bar, Airport City — a gathering that attracted some of Ghana’s influential figures in entertainment, politics, and the media.

Dignitaries such as Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey ‘Santana’, Board Member Ahumah Bosco, Actor Kalybos, Hiplife duo Keche, and Music Producer MixMaster Garzy graced the occasion, reinforcing the event’s growing stature.

Over the years, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards has established itself as the continent’s biggest platform dedicated to honouring disc jockeys — celebrating not only their technical prowess but also their pivotal role in shaping music and culture across Africa.

With Samini’s confirmed appearance, this year’s show will air live on Joy Prime, with unforgettable performances that underscore the Awards’ status as a premier entertainment fixture on the Ghanaian calendar.

BY George Clifford Owusu