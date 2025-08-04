Julius Debrah Advocates For Sport Museum

Julius Debrah (R) exchanging pleasantries at the launch

CHIEF OF Staff, Julius Debrah, has called on the Ministry of Sport and Recreation, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and other stakeholders to help build a sports museum that will honour past and current football sensations in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership between the GFA and Adesa Production Limited in Accra, Julius Debrah said if Ghana prides itself as a football nation, then there is a need to have a museum that showcases the nation’s football history, achievements, and milestones, preserving memories for future generations.

This, he said, will promote football culture, which seeks to highlight the sport’s impact on the nation’s culture, society, and identity, emphasising that a well-designed museum can attract tourists, generate revenue, and promote the nation’s football heritage.

Julius Debrah stated that aside from the museum serving as honours for football legends, their achievements, and contributions to the sport, it will generate a lot of revenue for the nation.

“A museum can motivate young players and fans by providing role models and stories of success. Museums offer interactive exhibits and educational programmes, teaching football history, techniques, and values. It can serve as a hub for football enthusiasts, fostering community and national pride,” he reiterated.

He pledged to support the GFA and it stakeholders to make this museum come through. “I am throwing a challenge to you to pick it up with the football museum. I will ensure you get the needed support from Ghana and cooperate with the government to make this project come to pass,” Julius Debrah added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke