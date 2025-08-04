Massive Turnout @ Daddy Lumba’s Candlelight Vigil

The crowd at the Independence Square

THOUSANDS OF Ghanaians converged last Saturday at the Independence Square, Accra, to observe the much-anticipated candlelight vigil organised for the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba to reflect on his musical journey, which spanned three decades.

Mourners were seen dressed in black attire with red headbands, illuminating the square with flickering candles as they reminisced about Daddy Lumba’s influence on Ghana’s music scene.

The night was filled with an outpouring of tributes, heartfelt poetry recitals, soul-stirring choral performances, and other moving performances. The air resonated with the sounds of his timeless hits, as fans sang along to classics that have become anthems of love and life in Ghana.

Legendary highlife musician Bessa Simons and President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), among other dignitaries present, eulogised the highlife legend for his years of supporting the music business in the country. They pledged their commitment to ensure that the deceased legend gets a fitting burial.

The candlelight vigil is part of a series of planned commemorative events aimed at celebrating Daddy Lumba’s life and legacy. It also witnessed the likes of Sarkodie, Bola Ray, SP Kofi Sarpong, Kwabena Kwabena, Pat Thomas, and Andy Dosty, who gave attendees a wonderful performance on the night.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke