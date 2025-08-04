GFA Unveils Schedule For 2025/26 MTN FA Cup

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has announced the official calendar for the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup, promising another thrilling season of knockout football across the nation.

The competition will kick off on the weekend of October 24, 2025, and climax with the grand finale scheduled for May 30 or 31, 2026.

According to the GFA, the fixtures have been structured to align with the global football calendar, ensuring all domestic competitions wrap up before the 23rd FIFA World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The Association indicated that only selected fixtures in the Round of 64 and Round of 32 may be played midweek, while all matches in the Women’s FA Cup will remain strictly weekend events.

GFA emphasised its commitment to implementing the calendar effectively, with the aim of delivering a vibrant, competitive, and well-coordinated football season at all levels.