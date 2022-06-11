Daily Guide, Other Institutions Plant Trees

The Editor of the Daily Guide, Samuel Amponsah Boadi and the Chief News Editor Alhaji A.R. Gomda joined by other staff of the integrated media group yesterday planted some seedlings to mark the Green Ghana Day.

During the symbolic ceremony, Alhaji Gomda said, trees are essential in stemming the negativities of climate change.

Adding his voice, Mr. Boadi said there is the need for all Ghanaians and corporate institutions to also plant trees and nurture them as their contribution towards the rebuilding of nature, parts of which have been damaged or destroyed by human activities.

He urged Ghanaians to inculcate the habit of planting trees in their children to make Ghana green again.

From Burma Camp, Linda Tenyah-Ayettey reports that the Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama joined other service chiefs to plant various trees in and around Burma Camp as part of the Green Ghana Day.

In an address, Vice Admiral Amoama said he has also directed all garrisons and unit heads to plant trees as part of the day.

“This is also part of our contribution to restore our lost forests and also contribute to the global efforts of fighting climate change impact.

“Through Operation Halt, we have been playing key roles in fighting illegal mining and land degradation all in our efforts to make Ghana Green again.

He urged all “to plant, nurture, and protect the seedlings they have planted to grow into beautiful trees.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen. Thomas Oppong Preprah, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Frank Hanson, other senior military officers took turns to plant a tree to mark the day.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare through the Director General in charge of Police Administration, Commissioner of Police, Christina Tetteh Yohuno also embarked on the Green Ghana Project at the National Police Training School in Accra.

In an address, COP Yohuno said the Green Ghana project is a national project aimed at addressing Ghana’s reforestation drive to save its depleting forest reserves as well as to ensure improvement in our general eco system to make lives better.

He said they will also plant trees across police installations across the country.

“Human activities such as farming, mining, building and timber production as well as others have impacted our forest reserves and our vegetations leading to changes in weather thus affecting other living things like animals and birds among other things.

“In this regard the Inspector General of Police has directed all police commissions including regional, divisional, district and posts throughout the country to plant trees in aiding the Grand National tree planting exercise.”

Some Police Management Board (POMAB) members present, also took turns to plant a tree to mark the day.

From Takoradi Port, Emmanuel Opoku reports that the Management of Takoradi Port has resolved to plant over 100 trees in their immediate catchment area to help conserve the environment and to mitigate the effects of climate change in the communities.

Joining to plant trees as part of the Green Ghana Day exercise yesterday, the management of the Port called on Ghanaians to plant trees to help save lives.

The Director of Port, Ebenezer Afedzi and some of the staff, as part of the Green Ghana Day exercise, planted the first tree in the compound of the New Takoradi Methodist School to green their environment.

Mr. Afedzi stressed the need to conserve the environment through tree planting to help protect the environment.

He explained how beneficial trees are to human survival including the production of oxygen, foods, leisure, fighting erosion and serving as wind breaks.

He promised that the Health, Safety and Environmental Department of the Port will monitor and nurture all trees planted to survive.

From Shai-Osudoku, Ebenezer Kofi Amponsah reports that various corporate bodies and institutions joined the Forestry Commission (FC) to plant over 1,111 varieties of plant species in the Shai Osu-Doku district in the Gt. Accra Region.

The tree planting exercise was undertaken in the Chipa forest reserve between Agomenya and under the forest service division in the Tema District.

Some types of species of seedlings planted were Mahogani, Cassia, Senna semmea.

Participating institutions included KarPower, Total Ghana and Deloitte and some schools in the district.

From Kumasi, I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr, reports that the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokwa, Akwannuasah Gyimah, insists trees enhance quality air for human beings to breathe and survive.

In this regard, he has admonished the citizenry, especially the old and the young, to cultivate the habit of planting more trees in their communities to improve life.

“Apart from the beautification of the environment, trees have the potential of enhancing the quality of air that people breathe in the state”, the MCE remarked.

He said this when he led the staff of the assembly to plant 5,000 different species of seedlings and trees to mark the Green Ghana Project on Friday morning.

The government, according to him, values the lives of the populace, hence his decision to introduce the Green Ghana Project to protect the people and the environment.

“As I plant this tree today at Asokwa, we should all know that other dignitaries including the president and the Asantehene would be doing same elsewhere.

“I would want to urge every Ghanaian to inculcate this habit and do so any time they get the chance so that together we can plant trees to make Ghana green”.

From Daily Guide Reporters