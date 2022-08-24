Damongo Water Project Will Start Soon – Nana Assures

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured the people of the Savannah region that works on the Damongo water project will start by the end of 2022.

“ What I can say is that now every step to be able to bring the project on stream has been completed and I can say with considerable confidence that by the end of this year the Damongo, as well as the Tamale water projects, will be on scream to deal with the issue of water for the people .”

According to him, the water project in Damongo is a great issue for the good people of the Savannah region, and assured that government will do everything possible to ensure that the project is completed on time for the benefit of the region.

President Akufo-Addo, today cut sod for the construction of the Damongo Water Supply Project, a credit facility of forty-nine million dollars ($49,000,000.00) from the UK Export Finance and Deutsche Bank AG.

The existing Damongo Water Supply System is based on water abstraction from an irrigation dam. However, since 2005, the plant has not been in operation due to siltation issues, resulting from unfavourable climatic conditions. This situation has, thus, led to inhabitants of Damongo having to resort to private hand-dug wells and boreholes fitted with hand pumps for their water needs.

The construction of the Water Supply System is aimed at meeting the water demands for Damongo and its surrounding communities until 2040, in line with Government Policy, with the Water Supply System projected to serve a population of some 68,000 people, with an expected average water demand of about eight thousand, eight hundred cubic metres per day.

In an interview with PAD FM, a locally based radio station in Damongo during his two-day tour of the Savannah region, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that his government has started 159 road projects of which 24 have been completed in the Savannah region.

Mr. President urged the good people of the Savvanah region to have confidence in the NPP administration and ensure that they vote massively for the NPP come 2024.

“Everything to do with the Savannah region is being discussed at the top table so stay with the NPP, maintain your confidence in our government and we will not also let you down and disappoint you.”

The President also inspected the Regional Coordinating Council block ongoing which is 95% completed.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo