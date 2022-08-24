No More Financial Clearance For Post Retirement Contract Appointment- Finance Ministry

Abena Osei Asare

The Ministry of Finance has with immediate effect stopped financial clearance for Post Retirement contract for retiring officers.

In a statement signed by a Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei Asare said the government has, with immediate effect, suspended the granting of approval for Post-Retirement Contract Appointment.

According to the Ministry, such a request can only be granted in cases where the skills of the retiring officer are in short supply and unavoidably needed.

This follows confusion over the weekend about the contract extension of the Deputy Director General of Ghana Education Service (GES).

Some four Teacher Unions raised an objection to the extension granted to the Deputy Director General of Education and other related directors who are supposed to be on retirement but at post in the education sector.

The statement, dated August 5, 2022 and received by the Ministry of Education on August 19, 2022 makes reference to the 2022 budget and Economic Policy which states that the government has suspended, with immediate effect, the granting of approval for Post-retirement Contract Appointment.

The statement copied to all Chief Directors, Ministries, departments and agencies pointed out that the Ministry of Finance will be unable to grant financial clearance for post-retirement contract appointment.

By Vincent Kubi