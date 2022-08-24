‘Ellembelle MP Doing Cheap Politics’

Sampson Ndoli, addressing journalists

The Ellembelle constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has chastised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentarian for the area, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, for allegedly engaging in what they termed as ‘cheap politics’’.

According to the NPP members, the Member of Parliament (MP) deliberately used the funeral of a late NPP activist in the constituency last Thursday to purportedly engage in propaganda.

It would be recalled that on April 1, 2022 the youth of Anwia and Teleku-Bokazo in the constituency besieged the Esiama Police Station and vandalized property at the station including some vehicles.

The youth’s action stemmed from the death of a resident, Andrew Donkor, who was shot when security personnel at Nkroful attempted to disperse an agitated crowd.

The youth had massed up in front of the Nkroful District Court after some 28 illegal small scale miners were arrested on a concession of Adamus Resource Limited, a mining company in the area and were sent to the court.

Andrew Donkor, 35, and an activist of the NPP died later at the Ekwe Hospital as a result of the incident.

The NPP activists in the area, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Kwasi Bonzoh, and the chiefs subsequently initiated moves to get compensation from the mining company for the family of the deceased.

They also called on the Inspector General of Police who visited the constituency immediately after the incident, to investigate the shooting incident.

However, the constituency NPP claimed that at the funeral of their late member, the NDC MP told the people that he has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to investigate the shooting incident.

“The MP also asserted that he was going to court to seek compensation for the bereaved family”, the NPP activists said .

Addressing a press conference, the constituency chairman of the NPP, Sampson Ndoli descended on the MP and said what Armah Buah is seeking to do was needless because the DCE had already taken some moves in that regard.

“The MP was trying to create an impression that the NPP did not care and was doing nothing about the issue. What he did at the funeral was cheap politics”

“We want to tell him that he should do clean politics and stop the propaganda because if he is seeking re-election it is the good people of Ellembelle who will decide”, he stressed.

He said the most important thing the youth in the constituency wanted now is a negotiation with Adamus Resources to give part of their concession to them for Community Mining activities.

“This is what the DCE is doing and very soon a site would be given and an official launch for community mining activities will be done”.

“For the past eight years that Armah Buah has been the MP he has done nothing about this issue which will help bring a lasting solution to conflicts and clashes”, he asserted.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Esiama