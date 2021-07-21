Dampare Is New IGP

George Akuffo Dampare

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Commissioner of Police (COP) George Akuffo Dampare (Ph.D.) as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) effective August 1, 2021.

According to DGN sources, COP Dampare met with President Akufo-Addo ahead of the exit of the current IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh whom he will be taking over from.

The 51-year-old COP Dampare is the current senior-most Commissioner of Police and will be the youngest IGP in the 4th Republic if confirmed as the substantive IGP.

COP Dampare, a staunch Christian, joined the Ghana Police Service 32 years ago as a Constable with no secondary school background.

He rose through the ranks after completing various courses to become an ACCA chartered account.

He later completed IPS, now the University of Professional Studies, Accra, UPSA, and went on to obtain a Ph.D. in Finance at the King’s College in the UK.

He has served in many capacities in the service having previously occupied the positions of Director General, Finance and Administration, Director in charge of the National Patrols Unit, Director General ICT, Director General Operations, Director-General Research and Planning, Commandant of Police Command and Staff College, Winneba, Accra Regional Police Commander, Director General Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, and currently, Director-General in charge of Administration.

He is the youngest Commissioner of Police in the 4th republic, having attained that high rank at age 44.

He is married with six children and is known and praised for his professionalism, decency, and integrity within and outside the service.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri