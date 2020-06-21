Dan Botwe Endorsed For Fourth Time

Dan Botwe

Member of Parliament for Okere, Dan Botwe has been endorsed for the fourth consecutive time as the parliamentary candidate for the Okere Constituency for the 2020 elections.

All 483 delegates across the 21 electoral areas in the Constituency, endorsed Mr Botwe, incumbent MP and Minister for Regional re-organization and Development at separate meetings, for the fourth time to lead the Constituency into another resounding victory come December 7.

Mr Botwe thus becomes the only candidate in the Eastern Region, who for the fourth time running had not been contested in the constituency at any primaries for the parliamentary candidature.

Nana Awuku Bram, Chairman of the Okere NPP Council of Elders and Elections Committee, told the delegates that at the close of nomination only Dan Botwe had filed his nomination form and therefore called on the delegates and all NPP faithful’s to continue to rally behind him for development.

He said “Mr Botwe is not only a heavy weight in the NPP, but in Ghana’s democracy and so it is not by default no one has contested him, we must rally behind him to ensure holistic development for Okere for the benefit of our people”.

Addressing the delegates and well-wishers at separate gatherings to ensure adherence to the social distancing protocols, Dan Botwe said the NPP wrestle the Okere seat from the NDC in 2000 with nine vote’s difference, but through hard work have been able to widen the gap to 10,000 votes.

That, he said was due to hard work by the party executives and delegates, however he said there was more to be done and urged them not to be complacent, but double their efforts to ensure that come December 7, he would win by a margin of 20,000 votes.

He said President Akufo-Addo had been very faithful to the people of Okere, mentioning the creation of the Okere District, construction of Okere roads and the steady progression of an ultra-modern district assembly complex all within three and half years besides the free SHS policy and many others.

Mr Botwe announced that plans were far advanced for the construction of an Okere district hospital at Adukrom, the district capital and construction of Nkurakan through Adukrom-Somanya road by the close of the year.

He thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and assured them of hard work to ensure Okere became a model constituency, adding ‘I will never take your loyalty and support for my political career for granted’.

Former Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) William Ampem Darko, delegated by the National Executive Council of the NPP to supervise the endorsement, commended the executives and delegates for the peaceful atmosphere in the Constituency and advised them not to relent in their support to the MP because “he is a huge asset’.

