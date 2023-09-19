Dannis Kwakwa Resigns As NPP Ashanti Regional Communication Officer

In a surprise move, the Ashanti Regional Communications Officer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dannis Kwakwa, has resigned from his position.

The announcement was made in an official statement released on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Mr Kwakwa cited his desire to pursue other political goals and aspirations as the reason for his resignation.

He expressed gratitude to the party for the support and opportunity to serve in his previous role.

Exclusive updates gathered by DGN Online reveal that Paul Kwabena Yandoh, Administrator of the Ashanti Regional Communications Directorate, will step in as the acting regional communications officer for the party in the Ashanti Region.

But that’s not all. Our sources reveal that Dannis Kwakwa has resigned from the position to launch a bid for the Mampong Parliamentary Seat in the upcoming elections.

This move is likely to have political ramifications within the NPP and the Ashanti Region at large.

It remains to be seen how this resignation and new candidacy will affect the party’s fortunes in the region, and whether Mr Kwakwa will be successful in his bid to become an MP by upstaging the incumbent, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister.

– -By Vincent Kubi