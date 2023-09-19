Adwoa Safo Calls Bluff Of Constituents, Ready To Run Again In 2024 Polls

The NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome–Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has announced her intentions to seek re-election in the 2024 election, despite facing criticism from some party members.

Adwoa Safo, who first entered Parliament in 2012, recently made a public apology to the President, Vice President, and the leadership of the NPP for actions that she says affected the party.

She abandoned Parliament and her role as Minister for almost a year, leaving a gap in the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

Speaking to journalists after touring her constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo confirmed that she had informed the party of her intentions to run again. “Politics is a game of numbers, if it’s the will of God and the people want me, I will run again,” Ms Safo said.

The NPP has expressed approval of the public apology made by the MP, with Deputy General Secretary, Haruna Mohammed, stating that her apology is viewed positively and contributes to the party’s image.

Despite this, some NPP executives in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency have taken the apology with a pinch of salt.

The constituency Secretary for Dome-Kwabenya, Theophilus Larbi, described her apology as habitual, adding that her re-election as parliamentary candidate for the next general elections could adversely affect the party’s chances in the constituency.

It remains to be seen how Adwoa Safo’s announcement will be received by the wider NPP membership and voters in Dome-Kwabenya.

By Vincent Kubi