Danny List Foundation Sets Golf Academy Roadmap

Danny List Foundation, a golf talent development foundation, held a Junior Golf Clinic for young golfers in Accra over the weekend.

Spearheaded by Danny List, a Ghanaian professional golfer based in the United States, the clinic formed part of activities earmarked for scouting and developing junior golfers into the sport.

Over 60 young golfers drawn from communities within golf clubs in Accra were taken through the basics of golf at the Achimota Golf Driving Range.

The golfer, who is currently the only Ghanaian playing in the USA PGA Tour, said the clinic was part of activities laid down to provide opportunities for the kids since Ghana needed more golfers to participate in international competitions.

“Ghana golf has all the talents in the world, all it lacks is opportunity. The total aim of this foundation is to give everyone here in Ghana equal opportunity to their counterparts in the States,” he said.

He said the foundation had secured land for a state-of-the-art golf academy, the first of its kind in West Africa.

“This will be a place where kids will play for free, they will get the training they need, there will be a gym, there will be everything possible to be successful in golf,” he added.

According to him, work would soon begin to get the academy ready in the coming months.

Madam Angela List, co-founder of the foundation, said the academy would help give young golfers the opportunity to showcase their talents to the rest of the world.

The Danny List Foundation was launched last year.

From The Sports Desk